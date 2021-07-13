BBB Accredited Business
TODAY: City of New Orleans to update COVID Delta variant and vaccination rates

(Live 5)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -State health officials are becoming increasingly worried about the COVID-19 Delta variant as cases climb.

Officials say they’re also concerned about the rising number of cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana, particularly in areas that have seen lower vaccination rates.

The state health department says the Delta variant is the dominant case in the country and state.

About 48 percent of the U.S. is now fully vaccinated, but most of the parishes in the metro area are below that mark.

Orleans is the only parish in the state with a vaccination rate above 50 percent.

New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says the Delta variant is widely circulating in areas of low vaccination rates.

“As long as the Delta keeps spreading in our unvaccinated communities, eventually it is going to mutate to a form that is even more transmissible and some fear outsmarting our vaccines. We have got to stop this before it mutates into a form of COVID our vaccines do not protect us against,” said Avegno.

Avegno will provide an update Tuesday at 10 a.m. at a New Orleans City Council meeting and will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m.

According to a presentation she will give, there are pockets in Algiers, Little Woods, and Gert Town where less than 40 percent of residents are vaccinated.

Avegno will also detail efforts on how the city is working to vaccinate more residents.

Dr. Julio Figueroa is LSU Health’s Chief of Infectious Diseases.

“It is spreading very quickly throughout our population. It went from barely noticeable just a few weeks ago to now the vast majority of cases that are being detected and are being sequenced are actually the Delta variant,” said Figueroa.

