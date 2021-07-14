Arrest made in murder of Louisiana Navy mom killed in Maryland

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a Navy mom and native of Monroe, Louisiana, who was in Maryland to send her son off to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Annapolis Police Department announced on July 14, 2021, that they arrested 29-year-old Angelo Harrod in connection with the shooting death of 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings. Cummings, who was living in Houston at the time of the June 29 shooting, had traveled to Maryland where she and her husband were dropping off their son at the Naval Academy. She was hit by a stray bullet while sitting on a patio at her Annapolis hotel, police said. She died at the scene.

Harrod faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting, including first-degree murder and second-degree murder for Cummings’ death and two counts of attempted murder relating to two other victims. Police say video and photographic evidence, along with subsequent investigative work, played a part in identifying and charging Harrod as the suspected shooter.

Along with the public announcement from police, her husband, Leonard “Truck” Cummings, released the following statement:

“My family and I are elated that an arrest has been made in the senseless murder of my beloved wife, Michelle Cummings. We hope and pray that this arrest will start the healing process by providing answers to the many questions that my family has about the circumstances surrounding her senseless death.

“We would like to thank the following:

Annapolis Police Chief, Ed Jackson and his detectives

FBI Field Agents

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

The entire U.S. Naval Academy family

The Annapolis Community

Members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

The Divine 9

The Motherhood of the Brotherhood,

The Navy Football Parents Tailgate Club

My great friend, Ronald Alfred

“We also offer special thanks to all the wonderful folks across America who have kept Michelle’s story at the forefront and for supporting my family during the past three weeks. We have been amazed and comforted by the outpouring of love, prayer, donations, and support from all corners of this great nation.

“This is only the beginning. We will be actively involved with the appropriate authorities for as long as it takes to ensure that justice will prevail and the perpetrator of this crime is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Michelle Jordan Cummings is a Southern University alum and a 1981 graduate of Carroll High in Monroe.

Her family said a celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge. Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral starts at 11 a.m.

You can watch a replay of Annapolis PD’s July 14 press conference here:

