Bruce-Sun-clouds spotty storms-After all it is July

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After all it is July-Sun-storms-heat and humidity! While we won’t see all-day washouts, scattered storms will continue to develop each late morning through afternoon. At times, the rain will be torrential and storms could also produce strong winds.

Bruce: Yesterday was the first day of July we saw no rain at the airport in Kenner. Today we will see more of the same. Spotty storms midday and afternoon. Not everyone will get them, but if you do, it could be a heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/o8PoB6jK2d — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 14, 2021

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out in the low 90s each day, with spots that receive rain possibly staying a few degrees cooler.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

