Bruce-Sun-clouds spotty storms-After all it is July

More spotty storms like most July days(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After all it is July-Sun-storms-heat and humidity! While we won’t see all-day washouts, scattered storms will continue to develop each late morning through afternoon. At times, the rain will be torrential and storms could also produce strong winds.

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out in the low 90s each day, with spots that receive rain possibly staying a few degrees cooler.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

