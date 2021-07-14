Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria victim of phone scam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the night of Tuesday, July 13, the manager of Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria location in the French Quarter was a victim of a phone scam.

A person pretending to be a vice president for the company asked the manager to pay for an important shipment that was coming through FedEx. The person by the name “Gustavo,” purported that FedEx was in possession of important products for the restaurant’s point of sale system and implied that they would not be delivered unless they were paid.

“Gustavo” was able to convince the manager to pay $2,500 of the restaurant’s money in bitcoin to complete the transaction in order to receive the shipment.

Once Felipe’s management found out about the scam, NOPD was contacted. “Gustavo” had been calling all three of Felipe’s New Orleans locations with the same message before getting the money he requested from the French Quarter location.

NOPD relayed to Felipe’s management about multiple reports of scammers using these same techniques to run similar scams.

The investigation has been passed along to a special cyber unit working on the case.

