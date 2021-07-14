Houma woman arrested after police chase for stealing truck in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Deputies on the Northshore say a Houma woman stole a truck from the I-10 rest area in Slidell and then led them on a chase through multiple parishes.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it started around 2 p.m. yesterday when a driver says someone stole his work truck, after he left the Toyota Tacoma running, while he used the restroom.

About an hour and a half later, authorities on the south shore spotted the stolen vehicle.

They say the suspect, 41-year-old Reagan Collins, led them on a chase across the causeway.

She was eventually arrested at a gas station just north of Interstate 12.

