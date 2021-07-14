BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Houma woman arrested after police chase for stealing truck in Slidell

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office(St.Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Deputies on the Northshore say a Houma woman stole a truck from the I-10 rest area in Slidell and then led them on a chase through multiple parishes.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it started around 2 p.m. yesterday when a driver says someone stole his work truck, after he left the Toyota Tacoma running, while he used the restroom.

About an hour and a half later, authorities on the south shore spotted the stolen vehicle.

They say the suspect, 41-year-old Reagan Collins, led them on a chase across the causeway.

She was eventually arrested at a gas station just north of Interstate 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The NOPD is asking the public to provide information that can lead to the identification of...
VIDEO: New Orleans Police searching for those involved in reckless driving incident

Latest News

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating two subjects for questioning in the ongoing...
NOPD seeking persons of interest for questioning in homicide investigation
Ronald Tyler Jr., 41, was arrested on active warrants after a traffic stop on Tuesday
Suspect connected to sex crimes investigation arrested in Thibodaux
Michelle Jordan Cummings was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was staying while...
Arrest made in murder of Louisiana Navy mom killed in Maryland
Chief Shaun Ferguson
WATCH: New Orleans Police Chief updates surge in violent crime