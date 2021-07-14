Mandeville mayor appoints FBI agent as police chief

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - At the appointment of Mayor Clay Madden, Mandeville’s next police chief could be a soon-to-be-retired FBI agent.

Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of longtime chief Gerald Sticker.

Based on a 2009 Act of the Louisiana Legislature, the Mandeville City Council will need to confirm Madden’s appointment of Schliem at its July 22 meeting.

The majority of Schliem’s career has been spent working and collaborating with local police agencies. He moved to Mandeville in 2007 after transferring to the FBI’s New Orleans field office.

Schliem, a Wisconsin native, chose to move to Mandeville to raise a family near his wife’s native city, New Orleans.

He has received numerous awards during his career including the FBI Director’s Award in 2016 and the Metropolitan Crime Commission Case of the Year in 2015.

“The finalists for the job were all capable professionals, however, I feel strongly that Schliem is what the department needs right now,” Madden said.

Madden said it is his intention to have Schliem assume the position shorty following his confirmation.

