Nicondra: A bit more sun, but Summer storms continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was an unfamiliar object in the sky for much of Tuesday. The sun and blue sky made an appearance for a significant part of the day. Much of the shower and storm activity took place just west of the New Orleans metro area, but many still saw brief down pours. The next several days will see similar coverage with many dry breaks and some sunshine. Temperatures ticked up a few degrees with the extra sunshine. Many locations topped out right near the long term average of 91. Lots of moisture and humidity keep overnight temperatures mild in the upper 70s. The long term average is 77.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.