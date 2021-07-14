N.O. Health Dept. Chief discusses COVID outbreaks at daycare centers & summer camps; COVID hospitalizations up for adults

Coronavirus depiction from CDC. (Source: CDC)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Health Department chief says the Delta variant of the coronavirus is increasingly troublesome and the number of young children getting COVID-19, the infection caused by the virus is increasing.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno appeared before the city council to discuss confirmed increases in COVID-19 cases in the city even though New Orleans leads the state in the number of residents fully vaccinated.

“We are seeing a lot of our outbreaks that are happening at daycares, at summer camps, among kids who are not vaccinated. Again, we still see that kids have a much milder course but they’re bringing it home and they’re spreading it to anybody else in the house who may be vaccinated and even some of their vaccinated parents,” said Avegno.

City Hall spokesman Beau Tidwell said 68.3 % of the adult population in New Orleans has received one dose of the vaccine and 63.1 % of the population is fully vaccinated.

But he and Avegno said more people need to get vaccinated to slow the spread of Delta variant which is the dominant strain of the virus.

“All the progress that we’ve made, climbing out of this pandemic, climbing out of the devastation that it created for our local economy and for our city and our residents. We stand to lose that if we go backwards,” said Tidwell.

Avegno said while the city is doing better than other areas of the state, in terms of vaccination numbers, she said not all areas of the city are protected.

“We do still have segments of our community where vaccination rates lag, certain neighborhoods in New Orleans have far less of the 70% adult coverage. The gaps are closing, it’s just going to take some time,” said Avegno.

And young people continue to lag when it comes to being vaccinated.

Also, Avegno said having very low vaccination rates elsewhere in the state is impacting New Orleans negatively.

“If you look at the parishes across Louisiana half are only at one-third of the population or less having one-dose. That is not a very good level of coverage, so it should not be surprising then that we’re seeing the Delta variant spread widely across throughout Louisiana and encroach into New Orleans,” said Avegno.

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten is an infectious disease specialist with the Ochsner Health System.

“We are seeing a younger population report to the hospital and be admitted to the hospital so, we’re seeing younger patients, but we have not seen an increase in our children in the hospital,” she said.

A public health official in neighboring Mississippi tweeted that, “Delta Surge - be careful. Now with 12 children in ICU with 10 on the ventilator (life support).”

And Avegno says New Orleanians should take note of that.

“I would encourage everybody to look at what’s happening in Mississippi, a state that has the lowest vaccination in the country,” said Avegno.

Baumgarten said the unvaccinated account for almost 100 % of the new hospitalizations at Ochsner.

’'We are seeing more numbers of patients in the hospital, we also are seeing younger patients in the hospital and so we do have an increased number of COVID patients across our system,” said Baumgarten. “The numbers may vary depending on the region day by day but certainly even over four weeks ago we’ve seen an increase in the number of hospitalized patients and those patients are more than 90% unvaccinated.”

Avegno urges parents of unvaccinated children to be cautious with them and she says even older people who are vulnerable should consider wearing masks even if they are vaccinated.

“If you are older, if you have a high risk of complications, if you have immune-deficiencies or if you live with someone who is I urge you to really think about continuing to mask indoors whether you’re vaccinated or not in places that are public and you don’t know the vaccination status of everybody who’s there,” said Avegno.

“The message is that Delta is here, Delta is dangerous, and Delta is killing people. This should scare the hell out of you,” said Tidwell.

And they stress that getting vaccinated is critical to halt the virus.

“We know that deaths and serious illness are preventable with a single thing, a vaccine and so it’s time for everybody to vaccinated to prevent the spread,” said Baumgarten.

Public health officials say having a large portion of the population unvaccinated could allow the virus to mutate in such a way that vaccines become less effective.

“We also know that for those that aren’t vaccinated other mutations can develop and we can develop even additional variants that aren’t even around yet,” said Baumgarten.

Avegno says given what is happening because of the Delta variant covid mitigation protocols may be needed for large events scheduled for the fall in the city.

“I think folks should expect that, that might be the case in the fall. We would all love to have large events that did not require some degree of mitigation and before Delta was a little bit more confident that we would get there. We really need to see what happens with Delta,” said Avegno.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.