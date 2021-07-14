BBB Accredited Business
NOPD seeking persons of interest for questioning in homicide investigation

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating two subjects for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on July 6 in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating two subjects for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on July 6 in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have identified Dwight Randolph (pictured at left, black male, DOB; 10-29-1997) and Norman Andrews (pictured at right, black male, DOB; 01-26-2000) as persons of interest in this investigation. Neither subject is currently wanted on criminal charges. However, detectives feel the subjects have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

