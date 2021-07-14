BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Sun, Heat, & Storms

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Heat, sun, storms- you know the drill! While we won’t see all-day washouts, scattered storms will continue to develop each late morning through afternoon. At times, the rain will be torrential and storms could also produce strong winds.

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out in the low 90s each day, with spots that receive rain possibly staying a few degrees cooler.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

