BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Southeastern gets ‘new look’ with unveiling of new logos

The university rolled out brand new logos today that will be used by both the school and its...
The university rolled out brand new logos today that will be used by both the school and its athletic programs. The change comes as the university approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025.(SLU)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - When students return in the fall, they’ll find that the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University will have a “fresh look”.

The university rolled out brand new logos today that will be used by both the school and its athletic programs. The change comes as the university approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025.

We are SOOOO ready to be back in Strawberry Stadium this fall! We just can't stop looking at this beautiful new turf. #LionUp 🦁 🏈 ⚽️

Posted by Southeastern Louisiana University on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

“Since its opening in 1925, Southeastern has had a long and storied history of empowering generations of students to reach for and achieve their best future,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “As we are in the final years of our first century and beginning to envision our second century, the time has come to update and unify the university’s brand and identity.”

Drawing from iconic elements of Southeastern’s identity, campus, and heritage, the new logos bridge Southeastern’s history and future, Crain said.

“Logos should reflect our character, strengths, excellence, and values. These new logos do just that,” added Crain. “The logo change is merely the beginning of a process to give Southeastern a modern brand identity that will lead us into the centennial anniversary.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The NOPD is asking the public to provide information that can lead to the identification of...
VIDEO: New Orleans Police searching for those involved in reckless driving incident

Latest News

A whooping crane chick tries out its new wings at the Audubon Nature Institute Species Survival...
The Audubon Nature Institute experiences a baby boom of endangered crane chicks
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Mo’ Money: Sha’Carri Richardson offered $250K deal with vaping company
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
Houma woman arrested after police chase for stealing truck in Slidell
The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating two subjects for questioning in the ongoing...
NOPD seeking persons of interest for questioning in homicide investigation