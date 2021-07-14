Suspect connected to sex crimes investigation arrested in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A suspect connected to a sex crimes investigation has been arrested in Thibodaux, authorities say.

Ronald Tyler Jr., 41, was arrested on active warrants after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Tyler was wanted for first-degree rape, home invasion, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in an ongoing sex crimes investigation, Lafourche Parish deputies say.

After failing to comply with the traffic stop, Tyler was arrested in the driveway of his residence on Hyland Drive.

Tyler was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he was booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was also charged with Flight from an Officer and Resisting an Officer. Bail is set at $782,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

