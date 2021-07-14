“That country needs to be free,” New Orleans Cuban Americans protest for Cuban freedom and intervention

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Demonstrators voicing support for the people of Cuba took to the streets of south Florida shutting down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.

The protests in the U.S. come after the historic uprising in Cuba over the weekend.

Cuban Americans in the greater New Orleans area fear for their loved ones saying even miles away they will stand in solidarity with them.

“It’s the largest demonstration ever since Castro took control by force 62 years ago,” said George Fowler.

A country now gripped by violence, George Fowler hears thousands of Cubans chant ‘Libertad’ or ‘freedom’ from miles away.

For decades he’s fought for freedom in Cuba, a country where he says the government has been killing its people by taking away their chance for food, medicine, and providing for their families.

“They have no weapons. Castro said “armas para que.” He had a slogan ‘why do you need weapons?’ Well, we know now why… it’s been a long time and it’s tough. I’m worried about the people in Cuba who are very brave and brazen,” said Fowler.

After his family immigrated to America when he was a young boy, Fowler says he’s seeing a revolution he never thought he’d see in his lifetime.

He says he has mixed feelings when seeing the images of the unrest.

“I’m happy, but I’m sad. I don’t want those people hurt.”

Miles away thousands of Cuban Americans from Houma to New Orleans show their support for those on the island.

“Our people right now are asking for freedom and democracy. It is not because of COVID; they’re asking for freedom and democracy,” said Gretel Llopiz.

A symbol of their hope for freedom, Cuban Americans hold both American and Cuban flags in their hands.

Even the slogan of the rebellion: ‘Patria y vida’ flys in the face of the country’s slogan: ‘Patria o muerte’ meaning ‘country or death’.

“Patria y vida is the word freedom. We need freedom. We’re the only hope that they have. They aren’t armed. They have to fight with their hands. That’s the only thing they have,” said Llopiz.

The fear of many, however is that freedom will come at a great cost.

“They are good people and they don’t deserve that. That country needs to be free,” said Fowler.

Fowler will be holding another protest in Mid-City on the neutral ground at Banks and Norman C. Francis Sat. July 17 at noon.

