WATCH: New Orleans Police Chief updates surge in violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police Dept. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson addressed the media Wednesday to update efforts to curb violent crime across New Orleans.

Ferguson said that New Orleans is not alone when it comes to seeing a surge in violence. He says it is part of a national trend plaguing major cities across the country.

In New Orleans there has been more than 250 shootings and 108 homicides so far this year.

In addition, there have been at least 120 carjackings and 192 armed robberies across the city.

Even with a spike, Chief Ferguson says the NOPD has a solve rate of 58 percent.

Earlier this month the New Orleans Police Dept. saw 14 new recruits join the ranks.

Chief Ferguson says there are about 1,140 officers on the force right now and his office has received more than 1,400 applications so far this year.

Two more recruit classes are planned before the end of the year.

In June, Mayor Cantrell announced a plan to reduce gun violence.

That plan centers around three points: prevention, apprehension, and intervention.

Two months ago, Cantrell also created the Gun Violence Prevention Office, which comes up with ways to mediate conflicts and intervene in communities without gun violence.

“Nothing stops a bullet like a job, so aligning our young people with the skills that they need, but also the workforce training that they need, as well as the workforce opportunities to earn,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell says her administration has created more than 19 programs and offices focused on reducing crime through alternative methods, many funded by federal grants.

The New Orleans City Council in June announced a $1 million investment to be used to purchase 70 new crime cameras. The crime cameras, monitored 24 hours a day by the City’s Office of Homeland Security Real-Time Crime Center, will be installed city-wide.

The majority of the cameras will be placed in New Orleans East, where the area has seen an increase in carjackings and other violent crimes.

