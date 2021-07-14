Zack: Typical summer heat and storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more middle of summer than this forecast as a mixture of sun and storms will be on repeat through the upcoming weekend.

As we round out the work week for Thursday and Friday, expect morning sun to give way to a few afternoon downpours. Highs will climb into the lower 90s in most locations before those storms pop. About a 40% coverage is expected with any storm capable of being quite heavy with lightning and gusty winds.

No big changes are on the way even into the upcoming weekend. It’s a rinse and repeat type of 7-day through at least Sunday. I keep highs around 92 with pop up storm coverage at about 40%.

Next week is when things will begin to change as another weak front sags down to the Gulf Coast. This will lead to more widespread storm coverage with rain chances jumping to 60-70%. I’d expect multiple stormy periods from Monday through the middle of next week if the pattern plays out like this.

All is quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust rules the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center does highlight one weak low way up in the North Atlantic. It really isn’t tropical in nature though.

