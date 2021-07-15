BBB Accredited Business
26-year-old led high speed chase in stolen vehicle, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LABADIEVILLE (WVUE) - Rashad Malik Lewis, 26, was arrested on multiple felony charges including a vehicle pursuit which began as a stolen vehicle investigation, according to a police report.

On Wednesday, July 14, uniformed deputies were alerted by the Detective Division of a stolen vehicle parked at a location of LA 1 in Labadieville.

As deputies approached, the suspect fled engaging deputies into a pursuit situation which headed north on LA 1. The suspect vehicle had been entered into the National Computer Database as stolen in Jefferson Parish.

Deputies were able to successfully terminate the vehicle pursuit, however, the suspect jumped into Bayou Lafourche. He was taken into custody and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

