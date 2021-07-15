300 students enroll in virtual high school in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - While many students get ready for in-person learning this school year, some students are choosing to continue with virtual learning. Jefferson Parish prepares for a 100% virtual high school this school year.

After a year of virtual learning, this school year many school districts opt for in-person learning-- some districts offering e-learning on a case-by-case need.

But in Jefferson Parish, the school district decided to keep virtual learning as an option for some students by creating Jefferson Virtual High School-- a new high school with 300 students already enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We have another way that our kids want to learn and so let’s figure out how we can get this started,” said Chief Academic Officer for JP schools Laura Roussel.

“After this past year, we realized there are some kids who this is just the way they really prefer learning. And so we just went with that idea and used the resources and learning we gained from this past year and decided no time better than now to move forward with that idea.”

Roussel said the school was not created as a result of COVID; for those who may still feel uncomfortable returning to in-person learning. Rather, she said, students enrolled for multiple different reasons.

“So it really wasn’t about the time. It was about this is the way that I learn best,” she said.

Jefferson Virtual High School has a principal. Students will have teachers and be placed in virtual classrooms. They’ll follow a traditional schedule and students will have learning materials that are used in Jefferson Parish schools.

Roussel said soon the online school will have its own mascot and school colors. Eventually, it will offer extracurricular activities like clubs, and school dances for social engagement.

“So yeah, we’re gearing up and getting ready,” she said. “We’re just excited.”

Taking a positive from a negative. Looking forward to engaging all types of learners in this way, and understanding there is no “one size fits all” method when it comes to teaching children.

Registration for Jefferson Virtual High School is closed. Visit the district’s website or call the Jefferson Parish School Board for more information.

