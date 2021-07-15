Bruce: Rain chances to continue for several days to come

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking into the future, rain chances will remain elevated over the next several days. While not a washout, we will see passing showers, and a few thunderstorm downpours at times. The summer heat and summer storms pattern will continue today through Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most, and it could feel like the upper 90s to near 100 during the afternoon. Any storm is capable of being a downpour with lightning and gusty winds.

Bruce: "Rain rain go away" well, unfortunatly we really don't see a break in the next 5 days. Although somewhat fewer showers and storms today, Rain chances remain elevated through early next week. Keep the umbrella nearby. pic.twitter.com/BE97BqOzYy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 15, 2021

Next week, the forecast will begin to change as another weak front sags down toward Gulf Coast. This will lead to more widespread storm coverage each day.

All is quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust dominates the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center does highlight one weak low way up in the North Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the United States.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.