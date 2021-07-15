BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: Rain chances to continue for several days to come

July= Sun-clouds-spotty storms
July= Sun-clouds-spotty storms(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking into the future, rain chances will remain elevated over the next several days. While not a washout, we will see passing showers, and a few thunderstorm downpours at times. The summer heat and summer storms pattern will continue today through Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most, and it could feel like the upper 90s to near 100 during the afternoon. Any storm is capable of being a downpour with lightning and gusty winds.

Next week, the forecast will begin to change as another weak front sags down toward Gulf Coast. This will lead to more widespread storm coverage each day.

All is quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust dominates the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center does highlight one weak low way up in the North Atlantic, but it poses no threat to the United States.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The NOPD is asking the public to provide information that can lead to the identification of...
VIDEO: New Orleans Police searching for those involved in reckless driving incident

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Shelby: Still stuck in the summer pattern
Wednesday: Zack's evening forecast
Wednesday: Zack's evening forecast 7/14/21
Next 3 Days
Zack: Typical summer heat and storms
Bruce: Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Bruce: Wednesday Afternoon Forecast