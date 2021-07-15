Council approves framework for possible City Hall relocation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council approved a new process for the relocation of City Hall. Residents of Treme celebrated the move.

After a 6 month fight to keep City Hall out of Treme, concerned residents rallied in front of a building that looks like it will stay put for a while.

“We appreciate City Council taking the first steps of preventing a move of City Hall to the Municipal Auditorium,” said neighborhood activist, Dow Michael Edwards

Just moments earlier the council approved a measure defining what a new City Hall might look like while setting up a process to determine a future move.

“The intent is to make any relocation of City Hall subject to the same inclusive community-centric approach required for conditional use land-use decisions,” said city councilmember Helena Moreno.

Members of the group save our soul welcome the new approach to determine the auditorium’s future, but say the city must be involved.

“Shifting the burden for us to come out with a plan for the auditorium is a derelict of her duty as mayor,” said Edwards.

The mayor’s office put out a statement earlier saying the city will explore options to protect the $38 million in FEMA funds dedicated to the Municipal Auditorium and assess the implications of the loss of those funds.

“To think that there needs to be 30 neighborhood associations to come together on the next plan is quite daunting,” said Jared Cohen, with the Faubourg Treme association.

For the short term, people concerned about the future of Municipal Auditorium say simply- the building must be secured.

Residents worry about broken windows, the condition of the roof, and vagrants.

“We have put in a request to get access to the building to determine how much damage has been done,” said Cheryl Austin.

They urge the Cantrell administration to dip into FEMA funds already approved for the project.

“A lot more needs to be done, first the building needs to be stabilized and the mayor needs to make an affirmative effort immediately,” said Edwards.

Community members say they are now organizing meetings to discuss the path forward

“We will be conducting our own survey and getting input from the community and presenting to the council in the near future presenting our vision,” said Treme activist Aussettua Amoranenkum.

A vision they hope will be respectful of a cultural heritage they believe should be preserved.

One person suggested a slavery museum for the auditorium, but all options are currently on the table.

The city hasn’t yet released a plan on how it will secure the building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.