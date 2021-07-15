Juvenile murder suspect wanted in Washington Parish

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Washington Parish say they are searching for a juvenile who is a suspect of murder.

Deputies discovered a body last Saturday east of the Clifton community laying on Mary Topps Road. The victim was identified as Justin Brumfield, 40, of Vernon School Road.

Detectives on the scene heard that two individuals at that location were both armed and got into an altercation.

The shooter, identified as a juvenile, fled the scene and is being sought on a warrant for Second Degree Homicide.

“A senseless loss of life is always tragic,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Although the juvenile has no previous criminal record, he has committed a serious crime and it is important that he be found.

Seal offered condolences to the Brumfield family and vowed to find the suspect.

Due to the wanted person being a juvenile, no identifying information will be released. However, any person with information concerning the crime is asked to contact Captain Tom Anderson at (985) 661-2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.