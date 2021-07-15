BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Juvenile murder suspect wanted in Washington Parish

Washington Parish inmate taken to hospital, police investigating
Washington Parish inmate taken to hospital, police investigating
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Washington Parish say they are searching for a juvenile who is a suspect of murder.

Deputies discovered a body last Saturday east of the Clifton community laying on Mary Topps Road. The victim was identified as Justin Brumfield, 40, of Vernon School Road.

Detectives on the scene heard that two individuals at that location were both armed and got into an altercation.

The shooter, identified as a juvenile, fled the scene and is being sought on a warrant for Second Degree Homicide.

“A senseless loss of life is always tragic,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Although the juvenile has no previous criminal record, he has committed a serious crime and it is important that he be found.

Seal offered condolences to the Brumfield family and vowed to find the suspect.

Due to the wanted person being a juvenile, no identifying information will be released. However, any person with information concerning the crime is asked to contact Captain Tom Anderson at (985) 661-2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The NOPD is asking the public to provide information that can lead to the identification of...
VIDEO: New Orleans Police searching for those involved in reckless driving incident

Latest News

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Here’s the complete day-by-day lineup for Jazz Fest 2021
An inside look at Superdome safety
Crews removing Mercedes-Benz name from Superdome
COVID Breakthrough cases
COVID ‘breakthrough’ cases claim more than two dozen lives in Louisiana
Workout gear to shed pandemic pounds
Workout gear to shed pandemic pounds