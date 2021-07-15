BBB Accredited Business
Overnight: Suspects arrested after road rage turns into shooting in Slidell

Slidell PD arrest suspects involved in road rage incident turned into shooting
Slidell PD arrest suspects involved in road rage incident turned into shooting
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A shooting was the result of a road rage incident near Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road Wednesday night and police say that all suspects are in custody. No one was injured despite the severity of what took place, according to authorities.

Slidell Police say that a suspected shooter followed the victim into the Tanglewood Subdivision, stopped in the middle of the street, and began shooting at the victim. Although no one was injured, the victim’s vehicle and a nearby house were struck with bullets.

The suspect was later spotted near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive.

“We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell,” said Chief Randy Fandal. “We immediately deployed a vast number of officers to search for the suspect. Within a couple of hours, we located the suspect’s vehicle and made an arrest. Let this serve as another message that we will be relentless on solving and preventing violent crime in our community.”

A short time later, a Slidell Police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The shooter was taken into custody, without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

