Ranking the Saints: #10 CJ Gardner-Johnson

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in coverage at Saints Rookie Minicamp (Source: Michael DeMocker,...
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in coverage at Saints Rookie Minicamp (Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve reached the top 10 of our ranking the Saints countdown. Coming in at No. 10 is CJ Gardner-Johnson.

A player who’s never shied away from mixing it up with opponents, sometimes his own teammates. But the only way CJGJ can talk as much as he does, is if he backs it up with his play, which has never been a problem.

As the team’s starting nickel back, Gardner-Johnson smothered opponents slot receivers all year. He finished with one interception. He also had 66 tackles and a sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted more than any other nickel last season. According to Next Gen Stats, he was the most successful slot corner in the NFL.

Going into his third season, the Saints will need Gardner-Johnson at the top of his game again.

