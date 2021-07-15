BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #11 David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) high-five during an NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, July 20, 2020. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)(David Grunfeld | Saints Pool Photo)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our 11th ranked player in the Saints countdown just might be the most underrated player on the entire roster, defensive tackle David Onyemata.

He took a few years to grow into the NFL game. But once he figured it all out, Onyemata became a force in the middle of the Saints defensive line.

His impact doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, but last season Onyemata enjoyed a career season with 6.5 sacks and 44 tackles He also chipped in with his first career interception.

It’s fair to say Onyemata has surpassed any realistic expectation the saints had for him when they drafted him as a raw prospect out of Canada in the fourth-round of the 2016 draft.

This season, the Saints took a few hits to the D-line. Especially at defensive tackle with Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown both gone.Thus they’ll need Onyemata’s production this season perhaps more than ever.

