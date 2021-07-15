Ranking the Saints: #12 Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In four seasons in New Orleans, Taysom Hill has done literally everything the Saints have asked him to do. He checks in at No. 12 in our Saints rankings.

From throwing, to catching, to running, to blocking punts. Hill has been a true jack-of-all-trades.

But this training camp, he’ll have a chance to compete to be what he’s always said he wanted to be, a starting quarterback.

Hill gave a small glimpse of what he could do in four starts last season. He went 3-1, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. However, he also had a issue with fumbling.

Hill and Jameis Winston will battle for the right to be the starter in 2021.

If Hill wins, he’ll be the quarterback. But if he doesn’t, Hill will still get on the field in the role we’ve become accustomed to seeing him in over the last few years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.