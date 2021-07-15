Ranking the Saints: #13 Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There has not been a more talked about player on the Saints roster than quarterback Jameis Winston.

The former No. 1 pick comes in at No. 13 on our ranking the Saints countdown.

Winston is in a quarterback competition with Taysom Hill for the right to be the Drew Brees’ heir. It’ll be one of the highest profile QB competitions in the league.

Winston has talent, and has shown flashes of it throughout his career. Both in New Orleans and in Tampa Bay.

But he became available last season for a reason. Winston’s big plays have always been a double-edged sword. Sometimes they led to big moments for his offense.

But far too often, they’ve led to big opportunities for the opponent.

If he can pull back on some of the turnovers, Winston has a very real chance to become the Saints starter in 2021. Perhaps even beyond that.

Should he do that, and excel, he’ll be much higher on this list next season.

