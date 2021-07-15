Ranking the Saints: #9 Erik McCoy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the last two seasons, the ninth-ranked player in our ranking the Saints, has been a rock solid addition to the offensive line.

Arriving as a second-round pick in 2019, Erik McCoy has been a starter from day one of his rookie season. His performances improving every game in the Black and Gold.

In two seasons, McCoy hasn’t missed a start. In fact, last season he played every single offensive snap.

Heading into his third season with the club, many thought McCoy would swap places with Cesar Ruiz, and eventually move to guard.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Mccoy will stay at center, where he’s on his way to becoming one of the best young players in the game.

In 2021, the Saints will need McCoy at his best again. As the offensive line will be an unquestioned strength of their roster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.