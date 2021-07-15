BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

‘RAWR!’ Jurassic Quest returns BIGGER and BETTER!

Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest(Jurassic Quest)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back, bigger and better than ever! The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit returns to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Aug. 20-22.

Jurassic Quest last visited New Orleans in July of 2019, and this will be the first indoor show since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled the land.
Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled the land.(Jurassic Quest )

Jurassic Quest will open in New Orleans with its most beloved and unique experience for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, and more.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos, from the largest predators to playful baby dinos, are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site. Entry is free for children under age 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

Latest News

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Here’s the complete day-by-day lineup for Jazz Fest 2021
Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria location in the French Quarter was the victim of a phone scam
Felipe’s French Quarter location scammed out of $2,500 in Bitcoin
Saenger and Orpheum Reopening Plans
Live entertainment returns to Saenger and Orpheum theaters
Events return to NOLA
Conventions make a return to New Orleans