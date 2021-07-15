“We want a playground,” Children, families question why Fat City lot promising park, sits empty

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“We want a playground.”

In perhaps one of the youngest fat city civic group meetings, a group of children have big demands.

“I want a park.”

Reporter: Why do you want a park?

“It’s boring, we just play tag and go around the house and we want a playground for kids to play,” said 9-year-old Allison.

“The first thing we wanted was a park in fat city… that was almost 7 years ago,” said Melvin Henry Smith.

Melvin Henry Smith Jr. has been a fat city resident a little longer. He remembers helping the effort to clean up Fat City, but he says the promise for a park is still just a sign in an empty lot.

“These kids have nothing to do it from all different countries and America and they deserve the right to have a happy childhood to have a place to play,” said Smith.

As the fat city area has continued to develop and grow, Jefferson Parish leaders say they still hope to have a park here, they just also have to balance other demands as well.

“We realize not only do we not have a green space, we don’t have any sort of library facility, we don’t have any sort of computer access, we don’t have any sort of meeting space,” said Jennifer Van Vrancken. The Metairie Business Development District owns the pocket park land at the corner of 18th and Hessmer.

Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken promises residents they haven’t lost sight of that; however with so many other demands, she says they’re trying to figure the best layout.

“The green space a pocket park is absolutely on our to do list, it will be part of this development so neighbors who are waiting for that to happen. I do understand it’s been a bit longer than we envisioned but I think they’ll be really happy when they realize not only will we get a green space, but they’ll also get computers meeting rooms and other places that will be really valued by the families.”

Van Vrancken says she’s trying to put this plan on the fast track to bring all that Fat City needs, especially because it won’t be long until the young ones grow up.

“We’re just concerned because we would like them to push this forward the playground for these kids,” said Smith.

Van Vrancken says a workshop group will soon start meeting regularly to get the plan in motion for this park and other fat city projects.

She says they hope to use private-public partnerships to bring it to fruition, but that partnership is yet to be announced.

