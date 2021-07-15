BBB Accredited Business
Zack: The usual July heat and storms

A 40% rain coverage will be with us through the weekend.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical July is where we’re at in this weather pattern and it’s where we will stay through the upcoming weekend.

Friday thru Sunday expect the same story just a different day in weather. We will start the mornings off with some sun which heats us up into the low 90s and then those storms pop. The greatest coverage of downpours will come around lunch and continue through the afternoon. Make sure you watch the FOX 8 Weather App radar as these storms can produce rapid street flooding along with intense lightning and gusty winds.

It gets even stormier by early next week as I’ve bumped rain chances up to 70%. Another one of these weak fronts will drop down from the north leading to widespread storms Monday into Tuesday. There is hope that come mid to late next week an upper level ridge will build right overhead leading to less rain but more heat.

All is quiet in the tropics.

