BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials say.(Family)
By Mykal Vincent and Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Search and rescue crews are on the water in Jean Lafitte National Park Friday morning after a young boy went missing Thursday evening, authorities say.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 4-year-old boy with autism went missing Thursday, July 15, around 5:30 p.m. The boy was last seen with a parent.

A family member says Ellis Boudean was walking with his mom and his 3-year-old brother when they stopped to fly a kite. The boy’s mother was fixing the kite when he went into the water.

The boy’s mom reportedly went into the water after him but was unsuccessful in recovering him and immediately called 911.

One of his shoes was found floating in the water.

“They came here because they wanted to stop. I love the trails. They loved running on the trails so she pulled over. She just wanted them to have fun before they went home. She was getting the kite ready and not even 45 seconds. You can’t look away from a child with autism. That’s it,” the mother’s sister Bryanna Aguilard says.

Volunteers, friends, and family members were searching throughout the night.

Ellis Boudean went missing in the Jean Lafitte National Park while flying a kite with his mom...
Ellis Boudean went missing in the Jean Lafitte National Park while flying a kite with his mom and brother.(Family)

On Friday morning, JPSO had a full complement of search and rescue crews near the Twin Canals on Barataria Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JPSO says they are pretty confident the boy is in the water. The area is mostly dense swampland.

“We currently have no evidence that the child is on land, and search efforts are now focused on the area waterways. The land in the area the child was last seen has been thoroughly searched by multiple parties. While access to the park is not restricted at this time, please remember that the area is a nature preserve. It is swampy, covered in dense vegetation, and teeming with potentially dangerous wildlife, including snakes and alligators,” a spokesperson said.

FOX 8 has a crew en route and will have the latest at noon, 4, and 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

Gov. Edwards announces press conference on Friday
LIVE: Gov. Edwards, state officials addressing latest rise in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Edwards congratulates first two vaccine lottery winners
Gov. Edwards congratulates first two vaccine lottery winners
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session
Tracking the Science
Tracking the Science