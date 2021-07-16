4-year-old with autism missing in Jean Lafitte Park; possibly in water

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Search and rescue crews are on the water in Jean Lafitte National Park Friday morning after a young boy went missing Thursday evening, authorities say.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 4-year-old boy with autism went missing Thursday, July 15, around 5:30 p.m. The boy was last seen with a parent.

On Friday morning, JPSO had a full complement of search and rescue crews near the Twin Canals on Barataria Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JPSO says they are pretty confident the boy is in the water. The area is mostly dense swampland.

The investigation is ongoing.

