4-year-old with autism missing in Jean Lafitte Park; possibly in water

The "Monarch of the Swamp" in Jean Lafitte National Park
By Mykal Vincent and Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Search and rescue crews are on the water in Jean Lafitte National Park Friday morning after a young boy went missing Thursday evening, authorities say.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 4-year-old boy with autism went missing Thursday, July 15, around 5:30 p.m. The boy was last seen with a parent.

On Friday morning, JPSO had a full complement of search and rescue crews near the Twin Canals on Barataria Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JPSO says they are pretty confident the boy is in the water. The area is mostly dense swampland.

The investigation is ongoing.

