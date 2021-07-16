BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: More of the same-Spotty midday and afternoon storms for the weekend

July weather lives up to its name
July weather lives up to its name(wvue)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend is here and we will see more of the same as goes with July. Rain chances will continue over the next several days. More coverage of rain moves in early next week.

Expect a 40% rain coverage in the forecast today right on through the upcoming weekend. This means plan on sun mixed with those pop up storms at times. If you have any outdoor plans, have the indoor option ready at any moment as those storms can blossom quickly and can be quite active.

Things look to change and not so much for the better as we head into next week. A trough will drop down from the north leading to numerous storms each day starting on Monday. For most of the new work week, I’ve bumped rain chances up into the 60-70% range so be ready for some wet days of weather.

All remains quiet in the tropics and that looks to remain the case through the end of the month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown

Latest News

Zack's Friday noon forecast: Summer storms
Zack's Friday noon forecast: Summer storms
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Summer storms continue to rule the forecast
Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather
Tracking the Science
Tracking the Science