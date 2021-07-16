BBB Accredited Business
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false public records after claiming to have been attacked by two men.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed she was attacked in Lake Charles has been arrested.

Rebecca Johnson is being booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Lake Charles Police Department officials confirmed that Johnson was arrested in connection with her claims, but provided no other details.

Johnson told KPLC in June that she had been attacked by two men in the parking lot of Albertson’s at the intersection of Ryan and Sale streets.

KPLC is continuing to investigate this story and will have more details as they become available.

