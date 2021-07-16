BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

End of watch? Suns players acknowledge expected announcement of Green as next Pelicans head coach

FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA...
FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, file photo. A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach but no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were ongoing and the Pelicans have not publicly discussed coaching candidates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (WVUE) - As the Phoenix Suns go head-to-head with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the series tied at 2-2, the organization is preparing to say goodbye to their lead assistant coach with the expected announcement that Willie Green will be the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Suns shooting guard, Devin Booker, who has become one of the NBA’s most rising stars, said that Phoenix’s future loss will be a valuable gain for New Orleans, a franchise looking to get things going with Zion Williamson.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Devin Booker when asked about Green’s expected departure for the Big Easy in today’s NBA Finals media availability. “I’m excited for him first and his family. We’ve been through a lot these last two years ... spending a lot of time together. We’ve developed a relationship, and I respect him to the fullest. New Orleans is going to get a really good guy on their hands.”

Suns coach Monty Williams, who was formally a head coach for the Pelicans, shared his feelings on the expected announcement.

“I’m happy and I’m unbelievably sad about it,” Williams said during media availability today. “He’s a huge part of my life.”

While the media attended Phoenix’s practice today, it appeared that the team and head coach Monty Williams met with Green at center court to acknowledge that their lead assistant will head south to New Orleans following the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Players and staff huddled close together with Green in the center and applauded. Williams was seen embracing his assistant, who played under Williams during the 2011 season in New Orleans.

If confirmed, Green, at age 39, will be the NBA’s third-youngest head coach.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder...
Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2
According to ESPN, Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the front-runner on a...
Suns’ assistant coach Green reportedly front-runner for Pelicans head coach vacancy
Rapper Master P watches from a court side seat during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Master P wants Pelicans coaching job
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy signals in the fourth quarter during an NBA...
SVG out as Pels’ head coach