Entergy reports more than 16,000 without power in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Entergy reports more than 16,000 customers without power in the New Orleans area.

Heavy storms moved through the area early in the afternoon with lightning strikes mostly across the East Bank near Lake Ponchartrain.

Entergy estimated power would be restored to most customers sometime this afternoon, possibly before 5 p.m.

