BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Entergy reports more than 16,000 without power in New Orleans area

Entergy reported more than 16,000 at the peak of its outages on Friday afternoon.
Entergy reported more than 16,000 at the peak of its outages on Friday afternoon.(Entergy)
By Chris Finch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Entergy reports more than 16,000 customers without power in the New Orleans area.

Heavy storms moved through the area early in the afternoon with lightning strikes mostly across the East Bank near Lake Ponchartrain.

Entergy estimated power would be restored to most customers sometime this afternoon, possibly before 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
4-year-old with autism missing in Jean Lafitte Park; possibly in water
4-year-old with autism missing in Jean Lafitte Park; possibly in water
Gov. Edwards announces press conference on Friday
Gov. Edwards, state officials address latest rise in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Edwards congratulates first two vaccine lottery winners
Gov. Edwards congratulates first two vaccine lottery winners