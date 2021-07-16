BBB Accredited Business
NOFD Boosts Ranks, Thanks to Fema Grant

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In spite of complaints about low pay and tough working conditions, the New Orleans fire department boosted its ranks today. They graduated their first recruit class under the administration of superintendent Roman Nelson.

Friends and family congratulate 22 Newly minted New Orleans firefighters, minutes after they were sworn in at Temple Sinai.

It is the first recruit class to graduate under superintendent Roman Nelson, who has been in command for three months, and it wasn’t easy.

“21 weeks jampacked training dealing with Covid restrictions, masks, limited class sizes. We got it done I got a great class of fire fighters,” said Nelson.

Nicholas Talley won the superintendents award.

“I’m 29 and this day sums up five months of hard work our class put in,” said Talley.

Talley and his fellow recruits signed up at a time when many are complaining about low salaries, something which the Cantrell administration says it’s working on.

“That commitment remains, we look forward to increasing it and I have to be fiscally sound and prudent,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrrell.

As the city continues to be plagued by budget constraints this graduate class was paid for by a big FEMA grant.

“The grant pays the cost for all these firefighters for three years and it’s a tremendous asset and carried us through the Covid thing,” said Supt. Nelson.

This graduation brings fire fighter troop strength to around 590 and the Fema funds, called “Safer grants”, are funding another class of 21 new recruits, now waiting in the wings.

“Hopefully we can continue hiring next year and get into the mid 600 level again to offset attrition,” said Nelson.

Nelson says a lot of firefighters will be retiring soon as they hit their 30 year mark.

Chief Nelson says a lot of firefighters will be retiring soon as they hit their 30 year mark. He says more than 500 people applied for today’s recruit class, in spite of complaints of low pay.

