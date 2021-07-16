BBB Accredited Business
Police seeking individuals involved in gun theft

Kenner Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals who were involved in the theft of guns.
Kenner Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals who were involved in the theft of guns.(Kenner Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KENNER (WVUE) - Kenner police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who were involved in the theft of guns.

On June 19, the two depicted individuals were captured on video surveillance stealing two handguns from two separate vendors at the Gun Show which was held at the Ponchartrain Center in Kenner.

The video showed both suspects entering the gun show together. One suspect would approach the vendor booth and distract while the other approached separately. Once the vendor was distracted by one suspect the other would then remove the handgun from the vendor table and conceal it on his person.

Both suspects did this at two separate booths.

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

