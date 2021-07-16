Ranking the Saints: #8 Marcus Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The saints believe Marcus Williams is one of the best young free safeties in the game today. He comes in at No. 8 in our ranking the Saints countdown.

During his first four seasons in New Orleans Williams has 13 interceptions. Which is exactly what the Saints expected of him when they took him the second round the 2017 draft.

Last season, he tied for the team lead with three. He also improved as a tackler. Something that plagued him in his previous three seasons.

Williams turns 25 this season, and has a bright future with the club.

This offseason, the Saints feared losing Williams to free agency. So they placed the franchise tag on him.

A long term contract could be on the horizon. Heading into 2021 the Saints will once again need Williams ball-hawking ways on the back end of the defense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.