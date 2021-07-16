Shelby: Standard summer pattern through the weekend

The summer heat and summer storms pattern will continue today through the weekend. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most, and it could feel like the upper 90s to near 100 during the afternoon. Any storm is capable of being a downpour with lightning and gusty winds.

Next week, another weak front will sag down toward Gulf Coast increasing storm chances. This will lead to more widespread storm coverage for the early to middle part of the week.

All is quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust dominates the Atlantic Basin.

