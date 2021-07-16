BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Standard summer pattern through the weekend

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The summer heat and summer storms pattern will continue today through the weekend. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most, and it could feel like the upper 90s to near 100 during the afternoon. Any storm is capable of being a downpour with lightning and gusty winds.

Next week, another weak front will sag down toward Gulf Coast increasing storm chances. This will lead to more widespread storm coverage for the early to middle part of the week.

All is quiet in the tropics as Saharan dust dominates the Atlantic Basin.

