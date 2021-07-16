BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Summer storms continue to rule the forecast

Sun and storms will be the story through the weekend.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of the year where we rinse and repeat on the daily as the typical July weather continues.

Expect a 40% rain coverage in the forecast today right on through the upcoming weekend. This means plan on sun mixed with those pop up storms at times. If you have any outdoor plans, have the indoor option ready at any moment as those storms can blossom quickly and can be quite active.

Things look to change and not so much for the better as we head into next week. A trough will drop down from the north leading to numerous storms each day starting on Monday. For most of the new work week, I’ve bumped rain chances up into the 60-70% range so be ready for some wet days of weather.

All remains quiet in the tropics and that looks to remain the case through the end of the month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

