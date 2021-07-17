BBB Accredited Business
Four injured, one killed in Slidell car crash Friday night

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office(St.Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SLIDELL (WVUE) -One person was killed and four others were injured Friday evening in a car crash in Slidell.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Howze Beach Road.

A Nissan Altima driven by an adult female was heading east on the service road when she attempted to make a left turn and crossed into the path of a west-bound Ford F150.

The driver of the Altima, the driver of the F150, along with one other adult and an infant that were passengers in the Altima, were all transported to the hospital.

A fourth passenger of the Altima, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

