Hammond man dead from single gun shot, police say

Crime scene with bullet holes
Crime scene with bullet holes(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after gunshots were reported ringing out in a neighborhood in Hammond on Thursday night.

Tyrell Hines, 29, was found suffering from a single gunshot wound when police arrived at the 1300 block of Smith Square around 11 p.m.

He was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he died from the injury.

The incident is the latest in a recent string of shootings in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Hammond Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

