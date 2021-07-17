Missing Tangipahoa Parish teen believed to be in New Orleans area, authorities say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Officials believe that a missing 14-year-old girl from Tangipahoa Parish is in the New Orleans area, authorities say.

Deputies are searching for Paige Walgamotte and say she could be in the Greater New Orleans area or near Chalmette.

Anyone knowing of her whereabouts is asked to contact the TPSO at (985) 345-6150. Detective Preston Bennett is the lead investigator.

Please help us in bringing Paige home to her family.

