Nicondra: Spotty summer storms stick around

Afternoon storms will once again dot the region.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mid-day showers burst across the region on Saturday adding to our well above average rain totals. With daily heavy down pours it’s difficult to get dried out. Mid-way July New Orleans International rain totals are more than 10 inches putting the reporting station at about 6.5 inches above the long term average. Many locations record quite a bit more as storms hit and miss across the region.

The same pattern continues into the beginning of the weak. Another weak trough dips south over the next couple of days increasing rain coverage even more. We will have to continue to monitor heavy storms as we move about the area to avoid street flooding. Use the Fox 8 weather app to check radar for a quick update on your location.

Rain and clouds continue to keep temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s near normals for highs. Overnight lows are mild in the upper 70s with so much moisture around.

Tropics still quiet for now.

