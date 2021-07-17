Ranking the Saints: #7

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For our No. 7 player in our ranking the Saints countdown we turn to the longest tenured offensive lineman on the team, left tackle Terron Armstead.

Armstead has been a mainstay on the Saints O-line, and has elite talent on the edge. He and Ryan Ramczyk form one of the best tackle duos in the entire league.

Over the last two seasons, he’s all but proven he can stay durable. He only missed three games combined in 2019 and 2020.

2021 is an interesting year for Armstead. He turns 30 years old, and enters his ninth season with the club.

More importantly, he’s going into the final year of his contract. A big season, could mean a big payday, or it could be his last here in New Orleans.

