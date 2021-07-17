BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Ranking the Saints: #7

Terron Armstead is in the last year of his contract.
Terron Armstead is in the last year of his contract.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For our No. 7 player in our ranking the Saints countdown we turn to the longest tenured offensive lineman on the team, left tackle Terron Armstead.

Armstead has been a mainstay on the Saints O-line, and has elite talent on the edge. He and Ryan Ramczyk form one of the best tackle duos in the entire league.

Over the last two seasons, he’s all but proven he can stay durable. He only missed three games combined in 2019 and 2020.

2021 is an interesting year for Armstead. He turns 30 years old, and enters his ninth season with the club.

More importantly, he’s going into the final year of his contract. A big season, could mean a big payday, or it could be his last here in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Peyton, Archie, Eli, and Cooper celebrate 25 years of the MPA. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF
Manning will be inducted in August
Archie Manning will serve as presenter for Peyton's induction into the Pro Football HOF
Cam Jordan is the longest tenured current Saint.
Ranking the Saints: No. 6 Cam Jordan
Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game...
Peyton Manning looking forward to the ‘thrill’ of being inducted into the Pro Football HOF