Ranking the Saints: No. 6 Cam Jordan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No one on this current roster has been with the Saints longer than defensive end Cam Jordan.

Drafted in 2011, Jordan enters his 11th season with the club, and he comes in at No. 6 in on our ranking the Saints countdown.

2020 was not a good season for Jordan, at least by his own standards.

He only had 7.5 sacks. Tied for his lowest total since his rookie season in 2012.

In the three seasons prior, Jordan had three straight double-digit sack seasons.

He’s now 32 years old, but the Saints need him to bounce back in 2021.

Their defensive line took a hit, and until some of the younger players grow into their roles, they’ll depend on Jordan to provide consistent, elite production like he’s done most of his career.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.