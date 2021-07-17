BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: LSU’s Sanford enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU Baseball
(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Mitchell Sanford, one of LSU’s primary backups from last season has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sanford played in 36 games for the Tigers with 12 starts before a back injury during the NCAA Regionals ended his season. The sophomore from Berwick, La. hit .265 going 22-for-83 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and a home run.

He is the fourth LSU player to enter the Transfer Portal joining infielder Zach Arnold, pitchers Theo Millas and Brandon Kaminer. The Tigers have added five transfers this off-season.

