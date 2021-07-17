Two attempted car jackings in Michoud have neighbors on high alert

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A mother is speaking up after realizing her son and elderly mother were just moments away from a potential carjacking in Michoud.

NOPD says this all started just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The two suspects, one of them armed, open a woman’s car door who just pulled into her driveway. She blew her horn and they ran away, but the suspects weren’t done.

“You can hear them saying, you know, was she by herself,” the mother we spoke to said, describing the surveillance video taken just a few blocks away from the first incident.

In the video, you can hear one of the suspects ask the other, “Is she in the car by herself?”

This woman’s mother and son had just gotten home and were making their way inside, when the would-be thieves spotted them, after failing to take that initial neighbor’s car at gunpoint a few blocks over.

“There was no specific target, they were out to do the crime and they were going to do it no matter what,” she said.

She says no one realized they were being targeted until their camera’s motion sensors were tripped.

“They came to my mom’s vehicle, basically to hide and just to wait with a gun to wait and see if she would come back out,” she said.

Realizing this house was also a no-go when the woman’s mother did not come back outside, the two suspects took off, leaving this mother feeling uneasy. What if it had been just a few moments earlier?

“Literally all night, I just couldn’t sleep because I just keep thinking about what if I didn’t have my son here with me? You know? That’s my fear, not just for him but for my mom, too,” she said.

She says the Vietnamese community has a lot of elders in this neighborhood who grew up never having to look over their shoulders.

“I guess they just feel as if it’s their safe haven and they shouldn’t have to do that, and because of that, you know, I feel like the older generation in our community is targeted,” she said. “This is not the first incident. It’s happened multiple times and I just feel like it really needs to be voiced because the older generations aren’t able to do so.”

She also realizes there is no pinpointing the problem. It’s happening all over the city. She just wishes something will be done on the judicial level because she feels many criminals don’t fear the consequences.

“It’s just somewhere that, growing up, you know, it was safe to walk down the streets, safe to ride your bike 10 blocks down, now you can’t even go out your house without looking over your shoulder,” she said.

NOPD told me detectives are investigating the initial incident. The woman told me police picked up her footage as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

