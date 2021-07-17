BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More of the same this weekend

A mixture of sun and storms can be expected for Saturday and Sunday.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat...I will admit it gets really hard at this time of year not to sound like a broken record.

For the weekend, it’s more of the same which should be a of no surprise to anyone. A mixture of sun and storms can be expected as rain chances remain in the 40-50% daily storm coverage. Usually those storms start along the coast in the morning then penetrate inland along the sea breeze through the day. Be on the lookout for lightning and heavy rainfall as those storms pop over your area.

I do see some change and it’s not so much good changes as we look to the new work week. A weak front and upper level trough will dig down from the north leading to a more widespread storm event. Rain chances jump to a 60-70% coverage by Monday and Tuesday, possibly lingering into Wednesday. Highs over the next several days will be right around 90.

In the long range I do see signs of it possibly turning drier but also much hotter. Eventually it will happen, eventually we will dry out....I hope.

All is quiet in the tropics.

