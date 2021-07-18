Fatal shooting in the Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Baronne St. and Jackson Ave.

At about 9:15 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive adult male lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

No additional details are currently available.

